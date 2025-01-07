Jazz-Hawks Injury Report: Trae Young Status Update
The first regular season matchup between the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks is set for Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. The 18-18 Hawks are riding a 3-game losing streak against a 9-25 Jazz team that has won its last two outings. Both teams are set to be without key contributors.
Here’s the latest update on where things stand for the January contest.
Utah Jazz Injury Report:
Jordan Clarkson: Out (Left Plantar Fasciitis)
John Collins: Out (Personal Reasons)
Keyonte George: Out (Left heel inflammation)
Lauri Markkanen: Questionable (Low back spasms)
The significant news is that veteran guard Jordan Clarkson has been ruled out for at least the next two weeks with what is being called a torn left plantar fascia. Clarkson, the longest-tenured Jazzman, has been battling foot injuries for much of the year.
Second-year wing Brice Sensabaugh has caught fire over the past two games. Expect him to continue to get an extended look off the bench, with Clarkson looking at an extended absence.
In addition to Sensabaugh, the Jazz will need to lean on several pieces that are not nightly contributors. With George out, Patty Mills saw minutes for the first time in weeks.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report:
Trae Young: Probable (Right Achilles tendinitis)
Bogdan Bogdanovic: Probable (Left lower leg contusion)
Jalen Johnson: Out (Right shoulder inflammation)
Kobe Bufkin: Out (Right shoulder injury management)
Larry Nance Jr.: Out (Right-hand fracture)
Cody Zeller: Out (Not with team)
Like their opponent, the Hawks also deal with their fair share of injuries. Jalen Johnson, the all-star hopeful, is having a tremendous season. His absence and Nance’s are a big blow to the Hawks' frontcourt depth.
De’Andre Hunter and rookie Zaccharie Risacher will play a bigger role with Atlanta’s banged-up front line.
Fortunately for the Hawks, their dynamic backcourt scorers Young and Bogdanovic are likely to go. Mix that with Dyson Daniels’ world-class perimeter defense, and the Jazz will have their hands full.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 pm MT.
