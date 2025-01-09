Jazz-Heat Injury Report: Multiple Starters Out
The Utah Jazz will look to get back on track when they face the Miami Heat at the Delta Center on Thursday night. Both teams will be missing key contributors heading into the contest.
The Jazz continue to be without two of their starters. Keynote George (heel) and John Collins (hip) are listed as out, and Brice Sensabaugh (illness) is questionable. Jordan Clarkson also won't play, as it was announced that he’ll be on the shelf for at least two weeks due to a foot injury.
As for the Heat, Josh Richardson (heel) and Kevin Love (personal) are doubtful, and Jimmy Butler is out due to his seven-game suspension.
The Jazz have been playing much better as of late. Utah has won two of their last three games. The one loss was a half-court buzzer-beater to Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. The rebuilding Jazz has progressed despite being hit by the injury bug recently.
Utah has struggled on its home court this season. The Jazz are 2-13 at the Delta Center and 7-13 on the road. With a 9-25 record, the Jazz would have the fifth-best lottery odds if the season were to end today.
The Heat have lost three out of their last four games, including a 36-point defeat to Utah at home. Without Butler’s presence, Miami will need more from Tyler Hero, Bam Adebayo, and Terry Rozier.
The oddsmakers have Miami favored in this one. Utah is entering the contest as a 5.5-point underdog. The tip-off is at 7:00 MT.
