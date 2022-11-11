Jazz are Turning Heads in the National Media

The Utah Jazz are finally opening some eyes on the national stage. After Utah thumped the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, NBA analyst Tim Legler devoted a segment to the up-and-coming Jazz on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt.

Legler broke down what’s going on in Salt Lake City.

“First thing, this is the loosest team in the league," Legler said. “Everybody is relaxed and in a comfort zone. Will Hardy obviously has great command of the situation. Everybody feels empowered to take a shot in their wheelhouse.”

Legler then dished on the adversity that Utah faced in the win against the Hawks on Wednesday.

“Seven out of ten of their rotational players are in their first season in Utah," Legler said. "They got hit with a gut punch by Atlanta in the third quarter. They’re down double digits and you think Atlanta is going to get this, but Utah comes out and dominates in the fourth quarter and gets another win.”

It’s good to see the Jazz are finally getting some recognition on the national stage after TNT dismissed Utah’s only nationally televised game this year. Although, there will be time for Utah to be flexed back in at some point if it can continue its winning ways.

Despite the praise from Legler, there are still some pundits who think Utah should play for draft position. Ex-Jazzman Richard Jefferson voiced his opinion on ESPN.

“They need to stop whatever they’re doing in my opinion," Jefferson said. “Yes, they have a lot of nice pieces, but if anyone on this panel can tell me a top ten free agent they’ve brought in? They have to do it via the draft”

Tanking the season at this point would require a fire sale involving a combination of Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley, Kelly Olynyk, and Malik Beasley. That would do the trick, but at this point, it might be a little too late for that.

With the Jazz now trending to play out the year, it brings up a new question: Does Utah sign Clarkson to an extension? If the rebuild turns into more of a retool, then shelling out big dollars for the former sixth man of the year, who turns 31 next year, might make sense. Clarkson can opt out of his contract in 2023, and the way he’s playing, that’s a sure bet.

Also, the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t in the buyers' market anymore due to their 2-9 start. Jazz executive Danny Ainge is rumored to covet L.A.’s 2027 and 2029 first-rounders, but those picks are off the table at this stage. Taking the Lakers out of the equation as a trade partner certainly increases the odds of resigning Clarkson.

As we get deeper into the season, Jazz fans will get a clearer picture of what path will be taken.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.