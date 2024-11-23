Jazz-Knicks Injury Report: Kessler & Clarkson Status Updates
The Utah Jazz begin a five-game homestand on Saturday afternoon when they face the New York Knicks. The Jazz will be missing one of their frontcourt contributors but may get another back.
The Jazz will be missing rookie standout Kyle Filipowski (ankle), while starting center Walker Kessler (hip) and Sixth Man Jordan Clarkson are questionable. The Knicks have yet to release their injury report.
The Jazz and Knicks are two franchises heading in different directions. Utah has started the year 3-12 and will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak. The Knicks are riding a four-game winning streak and are in second place in the Atlantic Division with a 9-6 record.
Getting Kessler’s rim protection back would be a big boost to a Jazz team that has struggled on defense this season. Utah is ranked 28th in defensive rating, giving up 118.7 points per 100 possessions. They're only 0.4 points removed from being ranked dead last in the league.
The Knicks have relied on leading scorer Jalen Brunson during their recent winning ways. Brunson is averaging 25.2 points and 7.3 assists per game and will be looking to take advantage of a Utah backcourt that struggles to put up resistance on defense. Brunson is coming off a 36-point effort in the Knicks' most recent win against the Phoenix Suns.
The oddsmakers are giving Utah a puncher's chance to walk away with the victory. DraftKings has Utah pegged as an 8.5-point underdog. The tip-off time is at 3:00 MT.
