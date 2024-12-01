Jazz-Lakers Injury Report: Anthony Davis Status Revealed
The Utah Jazz will look to end their three-game skid when they face off against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. The Lakers have three key players whose status is in question. Lakers MVP candidate Anthony Davis (foot) is probable, Austin Reaves (pelvis) is questionable, and D’Angelo Russell (illness) is doubtful. Also, Jaxson Hayes and Bronny James are out.
As for the Jazz, Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Filipiwski missed Saturday night's contest against the Dallas Mavericks. The Jazz have yet to rule them out against the Lakers, but an announcement should come soon. We’ll update the article as information becomes available.
This will be Utah’s third back-to-back this season but the first on its home court. Utah is 0-2 thus far in the second game of a back-to-back and has lost by an average of 14 points. The Jazz have also dropped seven of their last eight games.
The Lakers are also trending in the wrong direction under first-year head coach JJ Reddick. They have lost their last four out of five games and are penciled in as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with an 11-8 record.
Utah will play the last game of a four-game homestand before a seven-game road trip that starts on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The rebuilding Jazz have had a tough schedule to start the season. This will be Utah’s thirteenth consecutive game against an opponent competing for a playoff spot.
The oddsmakers have the Jazz pegged as a 7.5-point underdog in this one. The tip-off is at 6:00 pm MT.
