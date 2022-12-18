Bucks 123, Jazz 97: Four Hard Takeaways

The Bucks controlled this one from start to finish.

Bobby Portis scored 22 points, while Jrue Holiday chipped in 21 as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Utah Jazz, 123-97. Lauri Markkanen and Malik Beasley led the Jazz with 18 points in a losing cause.

Whether it was traveling two time zones or looking ahead to Monday night’s showdown against Donovan Mitchell and Cleveland Cavaliers, the Jazz looked lethargic and disengaged all night.

Despite the Bucks missing MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Jazz failed to reach 100 points for only the second time this season. It was about the Bucks from start to finish, as all Jazz players ended in the red in the +/- column.

What did we learn as the Jazz fell to 17-15 on the year? Let's dive in.

Jazz Dominated on the Glass

The Bucks outrebounded the Jazz 54-29 which included a 15-7 advantage on the offensive end. Utah lacked the effort that's needed to win on the road.

Head coach Will Hardy has talked about how rebounding needs to be a collective effort from this crew, but that was not the case Saturday night. Starters Kelly Olynyk, Jordan Clarkson, and Mike Conley had one rebound each in a combined 78 minutes on the court.

Jazz Playing Passive

The most eye-popping stat of the night? Utah committed 13 fouls while only shooting six free throws on the night.

There's a line between unnecessary fouling and not fouling enough due to a lack of aggression, and the Jazz were reluctant to attack the basket all night, with 54% of their shots being three-pointers.

Rudy Gay’s Trade Stock at an All-Time Low

At this point, giving Gay minutes on the court helps nobody. Father Time has not only caught up with the 19th-year veteran, but he’s lapped him a couple of times in the process.

Gay is shooting 35% from the field and only 22% from long distance and provides nothing on the defensive side. Gay has had an incredible NBA career, but it's time the Jazz move on by either buying his contract out or taking him out of the rotation.

Jazz Looking Ahead to Mitchell

Games like this happen in the NBA, and Jazz fans can chalk it up as one of those nights. The contest that everyone has on their calendar is on Monday night when the Jazz face Mitchell for the first time in a Cleveland Cavalier uniform.

All eyes will be on who comes out victorious in their first of two meetings of the year. Tip-off is at 5:00 pm MST.

