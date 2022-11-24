Jazz's Biggest Winners & Losers from Ugly Pistons Loss

The Utah Jazz were defeated by the Detroit Pistons, 125-116, in a holiday trap game prior to Thanksgiving. The Jazz began the contest with an uncharacteristically flat approach that lacked the team energy we've become accustomed to.

The Pistons, on the other hand, approached this contest with an extremely aggressive game plan and wasted no time claiming their fifth victory of the season. The Jazz must be disappointed as the Pistons are ranked dead last in the Eastern Conference and sport a team record of 5-15, averaging 109 points per game, but were able to score 125 points against Utah.

An NBA season is full of many twists and turns, you win some games you should lose, and vice versa. But losing games you should flat-out win at home does not bode well for playoff seedings, and the Jazz allowed a good opportunity to slip by on Wednesday night.

Five Jazzmen scored in double figures led by Malik Beasley's 29 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. The Pistons also sported five double-digit scorers led by former Jazzman Bojan Bogdanovic's 23 points, five boards, three assists, and a steal.

Revenge was visibly noticeable on Bogdanovic's mind, and he certainly delivered it cold. Another former Jazzman in Alec Burks pitched in 18 points and nailed a three-pointer in the fourth quarter to help seal the Pistons' victory.



The loss drops Utah's record to 12-8 and currently sit at No. 4 in the Western Conference standings. Each game throughout the season produces winners and losers at the individual level, so let's examine who is who from Wednesday night.

Winner: Malik Beasley Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports Beasley rebounded from his previous lack luster performance in L.A. in a big way and was the player of the game for the Jazz. In addition to the above-mentioned stats, "Threesley' shot 9-of-18 from the field while connecting on 8-of-15 three-point shots. With Mike Conley unable to assist the team, Beasley's contributions are definitely needed. Jazz Nation should now hope Beasley is offered a multi-year contract extension before it's too late, as the competitors are lurking and plotting. Loser: Danny Ainge Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports Bogdanovic was in revenge mode from the very tip playing against his former team. It's one thing to be traded, but to be dealt to the worst team in the Eastern Conference after performing and contributing to a winning culture has to make the trade even worse for 'Bogey.' He reviews the Jazz roster and notices Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley remain on a team that was allegedly rumored to start completely over. He can also see the Jazz can spread the defense and drain three balls, a skill set that he possesses. Jazz Nation will now wonder how the Jazz rotation would look if Bogey had remained on this team under coach WilL Hardy. We will probably never know. But Jazz executive Danny Ainge was on the losing end and may have let a gem slip away. Winner: Detroit Pistons Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports The losses piled up quickly with an overall record of 5-15 but the Pistons miraculously defeated the Denver Nuggets and Jazz on back-to-back nights on the road. This feat should provide everyone with insight into how unpredictable the sports world truly is. But give credit to the Pistons on a win that was clearly fueled by the motivation of Bogdanovic and Burks. Surely, the Pistons will have a Happy Thanksgiving. Loser: Jarred Vanderbilt Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports We all witnessed the leg kick and trip move against the Clippers and Vanderbilt played just shy of 22 minutes against the Pistons, the fewest minutes by far of the Jazz starters. The other four starters for the Jazz played at least 34 minutes and this should be a warning to Vanderbilt that Coach Hardy's patience is running thin with his antics. To his credit, 'Vando' plays hard, is a good defender, can guard multiple positions, and shares the ball. But he is a liability in multiple categories as opponents game plan for the Jazz. He commits unnecessary fouls, cannot consistently hit a three-point shot, and makes non-warranted mistakes during competition. Vanderbilt has been traded multiple times and Jazz Nation is receiving a peek at maybe why he's played for at least three NBA teams. His days as a starter are numbered as Walker Kessler is the defensive presence the Jazz need. Bottom Line Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The Jazz are kicking themselves after this loss, but there is not much time to sulk as they face the Golden State Warriors on Friday. For now, everyone, let's have a Happy Thanksgiving!

