The Utah Jazz nearly overcame its sluggish start but were eventually upended by the Houston Rockets, 114-108. The subpar beginning to this game was expected as the Jazz had competed in back-to-back overtime wins in their previous two contests.



The Jazz again demonstrated team versatility with seven players scoring double figures, led by Jordan Clarkson's 17 points, four rebounds, and four assists. The Jazz entered a season-high 12 players against the Rockets, and each contributed while on the playing floor.

The loss was the first of the season for Jazz Nation, and dropped the team's record to 3-1. It was Houston's first of the season.

The Rockets were led in scoring by their young, dynamic backcourt, featuring Kevin Porter Jr.'s 26 points and 10 assists, and Jalen Green's 25 points, while also receiving a 21-point, nine-rebound contribution from rookie Jabari Smith Jr.

The game was competitive and give the Rockets credit for their efforts, but the eye test displayed a fatigued Jazz squad. As usual, there were winners and losers to emerge from this contest, so let's dive in and review the results.

Winner: Simone Fontecchio Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports The was a lot of hype when Fontecchio arrived in the 801. And after Jazz executive Danny Ainge traded multiple players, many in the sports world thought the "Italian Jordan" would be a sure-fire starter. However, the preseason and early NBA season evaluation were quite bleak on Fontecchio. His bad fortune would change against the Rockets, though, as he scored 13 points, with four rebounds, and went 3-of-5 on three-point shots. Fontecchio definitely provided the Jazz with a much needed lift. Loser: Rudy Gay Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports Gay played 13 minutes and scored zero points on 0-for-5 shooting, committing two fouls. Gay was -7 in terms of the plus-minus system in the NBA. Performances like this will not result in additional playing time in the future, especially on a versatile and hungry basketball team like the Jazz. Winner: Jarred Vanderbilt Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports Vanderbilt was able to avoid foul trouble and recorded a double-double by scoring 13 points and 11 rebounds, going 6-of-10 on field goals. He also led the team with 32 minutes. Vanderbilt's game is built Ford tough and Jazz Nation can always breathe a sigh of relief when he does not foul out. He did an excellent job in Houston. Loser: Jazz Schedule Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports Monday night's game was a back-to-back slate for Utah . For some odd reason, the Jazz have the most back-to-back games of all teams in the NBA. This total is 15 games but the Jazz are one of the few teams equipped to handle back-to-back games. Versatility, youth, depth, skill, shooting, and athleticism are on Utah's side in the early NBA season. What Monday's Breakdown Means Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

No NBA team has gone 82-0 and the Jazz have no reason to be concerned. They competed, and the law of averages was against them in Houston.

Jazz Nation can be proud of the performance, but the Rockets made more shots and were rested. The Jazz only made 59% of their free throws and could've shot better.

Utah must shake off the loss and move forward.

