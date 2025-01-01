Jazz Make New Addition on Two-Way Contract
The Utah Jazz are making some adjustments at the end of their bench.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Jazz have agreed to terms on a two-way deal with guard Elijah Harkless.
Harkless is a 24-year-old, 6-foot-3 guard, who was previously stationed in the G League with the Los Angeles Clippers affiliate-- the San Diego Clippers. He's an undrafted rookie who spent time at Cal State Northridge, Oklahoma, and UNLV.
During his fifth year in college at UNLV, Harkless averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 41.4% shooting from the field in 32 games. While in the G League this season, Harkless has established himself as an impact perimeter defender.
As a result of the Harkless signing, the Jazz have cut ties with one of their existing two-way contracts, releasing guard David Jones Garcia to make room. The Utah roster now stands at 18 players, 15 on traditional contracts and three on two-way deals.
We likely won't see many appearances from Harkless on the Jazz's main roster, but rather getting reps with their G League affiliate in the Salt Lake City Stars alongside other two-way signees like Micah Potter and Oscar Tshiebwe.
His next chance to suit up for the Stars lands on January 1st at 3 PM MT when Harkless and the G League squad take on the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the affiliate of the Houston Rockets.
