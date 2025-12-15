Utah Jazz Rule Out Starter on Injury Report vs. Mavericks

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks have each revealed their latest injury report updates for their upcoming matchup to kick off the new week in the Delta Center.

And for the Jazz, it'll be a chance for them to extend their win streak to two straight after the events of their recent win vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, while for the Mavericks, it will be trying to extend their own win streak to three straight.

But before the action gets going in Salt Lake City, here's the full injury report for both the Jazz and Mavericks, where both sides have some notable names to mention.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - C Jusuf Nurkic (rest)



OUT - G Elijah Harkless (G League)



OUT - C Walker Kessler (left shoulder)



OUT - F Georges Niang (left foot)



OUT - F John Tonje (G League)



OUT - C Oscar Tshiebwe (G League)

For the Jazz, they'll be down one starter in the frontcourt as Jusuf Nurkic is expected to sit out due to rest.

Nurkic has remained fairly healthy at the Jazz's starting center position throughout the time that he's filled in for Walker Kessler and his season-ending shoulder injury.

In 23 games, Nurkic has posted 8.4 points, a team-leading 9.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 46.9% from the field.

Nov 30, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Delta Center.

With Nurkic out, it'll force the Jazz to make a slight pivot in the frontcourt of their starting five, and could inevitably lead second-year big man Kyle Filipowski as the one to emerge as the starter in his place.

The last time Filipowski started, it was in place of Lauri Markkanen during the Jazz's matchup from last week against the OKC Thunder, where he had a team-high 21 points on 10-14 shooting from the field, also with 10 rebounds for the first double-double of his season.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE - F Anthony Davis (calf)



QUESTIONABLE - C Daniel Gafford (ankle)



OUT - G D'Angelo Russell (illness)



OUT - C Dereck Lively II (foot)



OUT - G Danté Exum (knee)



OUT - G Kyrie Irving (knee)

As for the Mavericks, they'll be struck by the injury bug a bit harder than the Jazz, with the biggest name of note being Anthony Davis, who was downgraded to questionable with a calf injury the day before tip-off, and could leave the Dallas frontcourt notably shorthanded if he misses.

Daniel Gafford also remains in question with his respective injury, while for D'Angelo Russell, he has an illness that will force him out in the Mavericks' road battle against this young Jazz roster.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Mavericks lands at 7 p.m. MT, where the game-time status of both Davis and Gafford will soon be cemented.

