Jazz Make Surprising Starting Five Adjustment vs. Mavericks
The Utah Jazz and Will Hardy have decided to make an interesting switch ahead of their home contest vs. the Dallas Mavericks.
After starting rookie Cody Williams for the past seven games, the Jazz have decided to bench the tenth-overall pick in favor of Kyle Filipowski.
Williams, the 19-year-old wing out of Colorado, has struggled to start his rookie campaign, averaging 3.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on a 26.4% clip from the field and a 17.2% clip from three (22.1 minutes per game).
As for Filipowski, he's seen some more consistency on both ends of the floor, averaging 6.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 54.5% shooting from the field and 38.1% from three. Thanks to some impressive play, and Walker Kessler's second-straight absence potentially coming into effect, it allows the Duke rookie to be in line for his fourth start of the season.
Now, the Jazz will roll out a starting five of Keyonte George, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Kyle Filipowski, and John Collins, with hopes of landing their third regular season win of the season.
When Kessler returns to the lineup after rehabbing from his hip injury, it remains to be seen if Filipowski will retain his role as a starter in the frontcourt. For now, though, the first-year big man will hope to continue his impressive run this season in another tough game against a Western Conference opponent in the Mavericks.
