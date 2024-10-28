Jazz-Mavericks Injury Report: Late Addition for the Mavs
The 0-2 Utah Jazz will look to get into the winner's column for the first time on Monday night as they go on the road for the first time this season to face the reigning Western Conference Champion Dallas Mavericks.
Both teams will be missing key rotational pieces for this early season matchup. The Jazz will once again be without rookie guard Isaiah Collier (hamstring) and third-year wing Johnny Juzang (thumb). The team has also ruled out two-way players Micah Potter, Jason Preston, and Oscar Tshiebwe (G-League assignment).
The Mavericks will be without former Jazzman Dante Exum, who remains out with a wrist injury suffered early in the preseason. Veteran big-man Maxi Kleber is a late addition to the injury report. He is deemed questionable due to a hamstring injury.
The Mavericks will look to get back into the winning column after suffering their first loss of the season on Saturday night against the Phoenix Suns. They could view this matchup versus a rebuilding Utah Jazz team as an opportunity to build momentum early in a tough Western Conference.
Collier has yet to make his NBA debut after suffering a hamstring strain late in the preseason. The rookie first-round pick is in line to play rotational minutes as the Jazz’s backup point guard. He is set to be reevaluated in early November. Look for veteran guard Patty Mills to continue logging minutes in Collier’s absence.
Juzang was a preseason standout for the Jazz but has also missed each of the team’s games this season due to a thumb injury on his shooting hand. There is no timetable for his return, but there has been no indication that he will miss an extended period of time.
Tip-off is slated for 6:30 pm MT.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams