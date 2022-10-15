Jazz Fall to Mavs in Preseason Finale: 5 Takeaways

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Utah Jazz, 115-101, in the preseason finale. The Jazz were led in scoring by Lauri Markkanen's 21 points and Rudy Gay's 16 points.

The Mavs were led by Luka Doncic's 24 points, five assists, and three rebounds — and Tim Hardaway's 20 points off the bench.

The contest was competitive through the first three quarters. The Mavs seized control of the game in the fourth quarter while cruising to victory. The Jazz end their preseason with a 1-3 record.

The Jazz started the game with Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Kelly Olynyk. This group played the bulk of the quality minutes and displayed excellent chemistry.

Solid performances were provided by Markkanen, who also chipped in 10 rebounds, and Conley, who tallied seven points, six assists, and four rebounds. What did we learn from Utah's preseason finale?

Here are my key takeaways.

The Bench Mob Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports This group seemed to have as firm a grip as the starters for the 2022-23 Jazz, who open at home against the Denver Nuggets. Collin Sexton, Walker Kessler, and Gay will play key roles off the bench to begin the season. Kessler and Gay looked exceptional in this contest. Jordan Clarkson is No longer a Sixth Man Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports Clarkson seems locked in as a starter this season for the Jazz. A side note is that Malik Beasley did not play against the Mavs, but he is a threat to start in place of Clarkson. As a starter, Beasley would move Clarkson to his traditional role of being the sixth man. We will find out on October 19 when the regular season tips off. Simone Fontecchio Didn't Play Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports There was a lot of hype and opportunity for Fontecchio when he arrived in the 801. But after his preseason audition and particularly after missing Friday night's performance, he may not make the final Jazz roster. Stock Up Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Talen Horton-Tucker, Rudy Gay, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker all had a solid game. They were is sync with the game plan and seemed to understand what Jazz head coach Will Hardy wanted to be executed.

Utah is poised to begin the regular season and display the new-look team under executive Danny Ainge. Regardless of the outcome of this season, Jazz Nation can expect its team to play hard every night, and the team seems to have found a promising young coach in Hardy.

