Jazz-Nuggets Injury Report: Lauri Markkanen Status Revealed
The Utah Jazz will face the Denver Nuggets on Thanksgiving Eve in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night. The Nuggets will be without a key contributor, and the Jazz will be missing their best player.
Lauri Markkanen (personal reasons), Jordan Clarkson (foot), and Kyle Filipowski (leg) are out. Jazz rookie Cody Williams will also miss the game as he continues to get more minutes on the court with the Salt Lake City Stars. Also, John Collins is questionable with a knee contusion. As for the Nuggets, Aaron Gordon (calf) is out. Gordon hasn’t suited up since November 4.
The Jazz have had some bad luck with the injury bug this year. Collins and Collin Sexton are the only players participating in all 17 games this season. This will be the fourth game Markkanen will have missed this season.
It’s not surprising that Markkanen will be absent, but for a different reason than anticipated. Markkanen had to be carried off the court on Tuesday after a knee contusion. We hope all is well for Utah's All-Star forward.
After showing some life by winning three out of five games, the Jazz are back to their losing ways. Utah has lost five out of six contests after falling to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night, 128-115.
Not only are the Jazz missing Markkanen, but it will also be Utah’s second back-to-back of the season. The Nuggets should be well-rested, having been removed from their last game for two days.
The oddsmakers have the Nuggets pegged as a 9.5 favorite in this one. The tip-off time is at 7:00 pm MT.