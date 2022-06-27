3 Options Jazz Could Pursue to Jumpstart 2022-23 Season

What path will the Jazz take between now and the next season starting?

Utah Jazz fans were anticipating major changes leading up the 2022 NBA draft, but in the end, there were no moves to be made. This had Jazz fans rejoicing as Rudy Gobert lived to see another day as a member of the Jazz, but it also raises the question: what is the trade value of this three-time All-Star?

Gobert will draw a lot of interest as a potential trade piece, but what becomes subjective is how teams view the remaining years on his contract.

Here are the numbers.

2022-23 : $38,172,414

: $38,172,414 2023-24 : $41,000,000

: $41,000,000 2024-25 : $43,827,000

: $43,827,000 2025-26: $46,655,000

These numbers raise another question. If Gobert was an unrestricted free agent this year, could he land a deal worth what’s remaining on his contract (four years/$168 million)?

The answer to that question is a resounding no.

Let's ask the same question about Mike Conley's contract.

2022-23 : $22,680,000

: $22,680,000 2023-24: $24,360,000 ($14,320,000 guaranteed)

Here we have a player that couldn't come close to his current deal in today's open market. When it comes to NBA trades, the contracts being exchanged are just as important as the players involved.

If trade partners don't view Gobert or Conley as assets due to the money that's owed to them, then what options do the Jazz have? Let's examine.

Run it Back

Gobert is playing at an All-Star level and the Jazz could let that contract run its course through 2026. The current roster has proven it can make the playoffs and the Jazz could stay put.

Conley's contract would have value heading into the 2024 trade deadline. At that point, the Jazz could let it expire for 2024 cap relief, or trade for an asset to a team that's looking for salary cap flexibility.

Trade Jordan Clarkson or Bojan Bogdanovic

Here we have two players in team friendlier deals. The problem with this option is any trade would be a lateral move.

Also, Bogdanovic's contract expires in 2023, so it would be in the best interest for the Jazz to let that contract expire for cap relief, or trade for draft capital and another expiring contract at the trade deadline.

Trade Donovan Mitchell

In 2011, the Jazz were able to trade a 27-year-old Deron Williams to the New Jersey Nets for Derrick Favors, Devon Harris, two first-round picks, and cash, with one of those picks being the No. 3 pick in the 2011 draft.

If the Jazz could get that type of value back, then trading Mitchell has to be explored. Especially if you're only getting 50 cents on the dollar for Gobert and Conley.

The Takeaway

This would be my first option — then I would default to running it back if you can't get at least equal or more value back for Mitchell.

There's a lot we don't know and this is all based on an assumption that the contracts of Gobert and Conley can't be moved. Danny Ainge has a lot on his plate, and only time will tell what direction the Jazz decide to go.

The summer is just getting started.

