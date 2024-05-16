Jazz Pegged As Possible Bronny James Landing Spot per Insider
It wouldn’t be a proper Utah Jazz offseason without the rumors of some potential headline news coming to Salt Lake City. The latest comes from NBA draft expert Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports, who is reporting that Utah might be interested in drafting James with the 32nd overall pick in the draft.
"The Jazz have expressed interest in bringing Bronny in for an individual workout and could be interested in him with the 32nd pick, sources told Yahoo Sports,” Peek wrote. “The franchise has been patiently rebuilding behind the leadership of Danny Ainge, and bringing in Bronny with the hopes of luring a superstar like LeBron could be the jump owner Ryan Smith is looking for to add a spark to the Jazz.”
The Jazz wouldn’t be a bad spot for James, considering they’re in the midst of a rebuild and have one of the better player development programs in the league. However, the question remains regarding James being a good enough player to warrant a draft pick.
James only averaged 4.8 ppg in his freshman year at USC. There will be a clearer picture regarding James as we get closer to the draft. If his workouts don’t go well, James can still opt to play his sophomore season at the college level next year.
LeBron James is on record stating one of his goals is to play with his son at some point in his career. The time for James to achieve that goal is running out, but even if Utah drafted his son, I wouldn’t expect "The King" to be calling Salt Lake City home anytime soon. Also, according to his son, the focus is just playing in the NBA and not playing with his Dad. James spoke on the subject at the NBA combine on Wednesday.
"I would be happy about getting to the league instead of me thinking about playing with my dad,” James said. “But that’s not my mindset at all. I’m just trying to put in the work and see where it takes me from there.”
The Jazz have three picks in the upcoming draft with the No. 10, 29, and 32 selections. Answers on what path James ends up taking are coming soon. The NBA draft will be on June 26-27.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and X.Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!