Jazz Sign NBA G-League Rookie of the Year to Two-Way Contract
The Utah Jazz made a pair of roster moves on Monday. According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Jazz are releasing two-way player Taeveon Kinsey.
Kinsey signed with the Jazz after going undrafted in the 2023 NBA draft. In March of 2024, Kinsey signed a 10-day contract with Utah but never participated in a game. He returned to Utah and signed a two-way contract for the 2024-25 season before being waived.
Replacing Kinney will be Oscar Tshiebwe, who signed a two-way contract with Utah on Monday. Tshiebwe is coming over from the Indiana Pacers in which he spent the 2023-24 season on a two-way contract.
Tshiebwe earned Rookie of the Year honors last season playing for the Indiana Mad Ants in the NBA G-League. This is coming off the heels of earning National Player of the Year honors for the University of Kentucky in 2022.
Despite being an undersized NBA center at 6-foot-8, Tshiebwe has a knack for dominating the boards. In his rookie campaign he broke a G-League by recording 16.2 rebounds per contest. Tshiebwe recorded 27 double-doubles and broke the single game Mad Ants rebounding record with 28 rebounds.
Tshiebwe will attempt to crack the rotation of a crowded front court. Currently, Utah has three rostered players that can play the center position. Walker Kessler is projected to be the starter with John Collins and Drew Eubanks as the backups. Utah also has some versatility if they want to go small with Taylor Hendricks and Kyle Filipowski.
