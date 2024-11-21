Jazz-Spurs Injury Report: Victor Wembanyama Status Revealed
For the third time in less than a month, the Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs are set to square off again. With the season series knotted at one game apiece, both teams must overcome some key injuries to emerge victorious.
Sophomore phenom Victor Wembanyama has been ruled out due to a right knee contusion. Unfortunately for the Spurs, he is not the only one out for the contest. They will also be without Devin Vassell (left knee soreness) and Jeremy Sochan (left thumb surgery).
The Spurs' backup center, Zach Collins, is also questionable due to a right knee contusion, while Chris Paul (left thumb sprain) is probably a suitable suit.
The Jazz will again be without their starting center as Walker Kessler continues rehabbing the right hip bursitis that has kept him out of the team's last five contests. Veteran guard Jordan Clarkson, who is dealing with left plantar fasciitis, joins him on the injury report.
With Wembanyama, Vassell, and Sochan ruled out, the Spurs will be without their three best players. This is a major blow for a Spurs team looking to keep pace in the loaded Western Conference. The Spurs are currently 7-8, which is good for 12th in the conference. Facing a Jazz team currently ranked last in the conference, and these are the type of games the Spurs could be kicking themselves about in April if they cannot secure a victory.
Clarkson missed time earlier in the season due to plantar fasciitis. While his status is up in the air, the Jazz have options if he were to miss time. Sophomore guard Brice Sensabaugh has recently fallen entirely out of the team’s rotation. If Clarkson cannot play, Sensabaugh could benefit from the opportunity. Additionally, rotation pieces Johnny Juzang or Cody Williams could see an uptick in minutes.
Without Kessler, the Jazz started with John Collins alongside Lauri Markkanen and Kyle Filipowski in the frontcourt. Expect Will Hardy to continue to roll out this jumbo frontline against a Spurs unit without Wembanyama and possibly Collins.
This is the Jazz’s fourth and final game on the road before returning to the Delta Center for a five game home stand. The team will look to avoid coming home winless despite starting the trip 0-3.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 pm MT.
