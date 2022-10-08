Jazz Preseason Hints at Will Hardy's Starting Five

The veteran has gotten the starting nod for the first two preseason games, but newcomer Collin Sexton is still in the discussion to start out of the gates. Sexton recently told Sarah Todd of the Deseret News that he expects coming off the bench to be temporary.

“Speaking with Collin Sexton this morning, he said that he expected to come off the bench on Sunday because he really hasn't played a lot following his meniscus surgery. He said though that his expectation is to start once he has worked his way back to full speed.”

Sexton can play the one or the two, but due to his size, I would expect the ex-Cavalier to replace Conley rather than having the pair on the court at the same time. It could go either way, but I'm going to pencil in Conley as the opening-day starter, but this should change in due time.