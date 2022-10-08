Jazz Preseason Hints at Will Hardy's Starting Five
Predicting the starting five for the Utah Jazz during this roller coaster summer has felt a little like playing pin the tail on the donkey. Although, as we inch closer to the home opener, we’re finally getting a clearer picture of who’s trending to be a starter and what players will be coming off the bench.
Let's dive in and see where things stand less than two weeks before the opening tip-off.
Point Guard: Mike Conley
The veteran has gotten the starting nod for the first two preseason games, but newcomer Collin Sexton is still in the discussion to start out of the gates. Sexton recently told Sarah Todd of the Deseret News that he expects coming off the bench to be temporary.
“Speaking with Collin Sexton this morning, he said that he expected to come off the bench on Sunday because he really hasn't played a lot following his meniscus surgery. He said though that his expectation is to start once he has worked his way back to full speed.”
Sexton can play the one or the two, but due to his size, I would expect the ex-Cavalier to replace Conley rather than having the pair on the court at the same time. It could go either way, but I'm going to pencil in Conley as the opening-day starter, but this should change in due time.
Shooting Guard: Jordan Clarkson
Coach Hardy chose to go with Malik Beasly to start vs the Toronto Raptors, followed up with Jordan Clarkson against the Portland Trail Blazers. Clarkson shined, scoring 19 points in just 23 minutes of action, while Beasley went 2-for-12 while scoring just six points in his opportunity.
Nobody had the former Sixth Man of the Year starting when this offseason began, but with all the roster reshuffling it looks like Hardy may need an elite shot creator like Clarkson to begin the game.
Small Forward: Laurie Markkanen
Simone Fontecchio had a great summer playing for Italy on the international stage in the FIBA World Cup, but that hasn't translated to the NBA quite yet. A couple weeks ago I thought Fontecchio had a shot to start, but after two preseason games it looks like he may not even crack the rotation.
On the other hand, Markkanen has looked real comfortable logging minutes at the three. The 7-foot-1 sharp shooter can play multiple positions, but Hardy wants to have long wings, which means Markkanen will open as Utah’s starting small forward.
Power Forward: Jarred Vanderbilt
Markannen being locked in at the three creates a clear path for Vanderbilt to start at the four. Although, if we're truth-telling, the pesky defender out of Kentucky has a skill set that's more suited for coming off the bench.
Vanderbilt provides high energy and is an elite defender, but there are going to be spacing issues when he's on the floor. Hardy has given Vanderbilt the starting nod in both preseason games and that shouldn’t change heading into the regular season.
Center: Kelly Olynyk
The starting center job was up in the air all summer until Utah received Olynyk in the trade involving Bojan Bogdanovic. Olynick can help spread the floor and provide the experience that Utah lacks at that position.
Ultimately, the Jazz will want Walker Kessler to develop as a bonafide starter, but that most likely won’t happen until next year. Jazz players still have two more preseason games to make their case before final decisions are made.
The home opener is October 19 vs. the Denver Nuggets at Vivint Arena.
