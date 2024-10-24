Inside The Jazz

Jazz Starting Lineup Revealed Ahead of Season Opener vs. Grizzlies

The Utah Jazz are back to the grind on Wednesday night.

Jared Koch

Nov 29, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams (8) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams (8) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Utah Jazz regular season debut is quickly approaching, and as a result, we now know how third-year coach Will Hardy plans to approach his starting five to begin this year.

Before the Jazz's contest vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, the first five expected on the floor was revealed, and it doesn't look too different from what we saw during the preseason: Keyonte George, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Taylor Hendricks, and Walker Kessler.

The starting lineup presented by the Jazz effectively makes a few notable shifts from last year's opening day set. This time last year, it was Talen Horton-Tucker and Jordan Clarkson manning down the backcourt, and John Collins holding the four spot down alongside Markkanen and Kessler.

However, this season shows Utah's willingness to lean into their youth movement, giving the nod to second-year guys Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks, while also maintaining Collin Sexton at the starting two spot, a role he secured throughout the course of last season.

We saw a few glimpses of this starting five during the Jazz's six preseason outings, and for the most part, things looked smooth. It provides an ample combination of versatility on both ends of the floor, spacing, and an injection of youth. Yet, we'll see how sustainable and consistent this young team can remain as we navigate deeper into the 2024-25 campaign.

The Jazz will soon tip off their season against the Grizzlies at Delta Center, starting at 7 PM MT.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.

Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, also being the Managing Editor of Inside The Kings — SI.com's team website covering the Sacramento Kings.

Home/News