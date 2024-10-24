Jazz Starting Lineup Revealed Ahead of Season Opener vs. Grizzlies
The Utah Jazz regular season debut is quickly approaching, and as a result, we now know how third-year coach Will Hardy plans to approach his starting five to begin this year.
Before the Jazz's contest vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, the first five expected on the floor was revealed, and it doesn't look too different from what we saw during the preseason: Keyonte George, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Taylor Hendricks, and Walker Kessler.
The starting lineup presented by the Jazz effectively makes a few notable shifts from last year's opening day set. This time last year, it was Talen Horton-Tucker and Jordan Clarkson manning down the backcourt, and John Collins holding the four spot down alongside Markkanen and Kessler.
However, this season shows Utah's willingness to lean into their youth movement, giving the nod to second-year guys Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks, while also maintaining Collin Sexton at the starting two spot, a role he secured throughout the course of last season.
We saw a few glimpses of this starting five during the Jazz's six preseason outings, and for the most part, things looked smooth. It provides an ample combination of versatility on both ends of the floor, spacing, and an injection of youth. Yet, we'll see how sustainable and consistent this young team can remain as we navigate deeper into the 2024-25 campaign.
The Jazz will soon tip off their season against the Grizzlies at Delta Center, starting at 7 PM MT.
