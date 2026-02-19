Four Utah Jazz Players Who Could Earn Offseason Extensions

The Utah Jazz have several players on their roster becoming extension eligible this offseason.

Four names total, to be exact––three of those being young players entering the final year of their rookie contracts, and another veteran whom the Jazz could very well line up a new deal for across the offseason.

And while that extension eligibility doesn't arrive until later this summer, it certainly isn't too early to take a look at what the Jazz's offseason could hold later down the road this year.

With that in mind, let's break down the looming extension decisions that the Jazz will have on the table starting in July.

NOTE: Walker Kessler is not included since he's eyeing a new contract in restricted free agency rather than an extension.

Keyonte George

Jan 28, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Extension Eligible Date: July 1st

The most obvious name on the roster to keep an eye on in terms of an extension will be Keyonte George, who's broken out onto the scene as a third-year offensive star in the Jazz's backcourt, putting together career numbers across the board.

He's averaging nearly 24 points a night while leading the Jazz in total scoring, has evolved into a much-better and efficient playmaker as the team's primary point guard, and has even shown steps forward in his effort defensively as well. Combine that all together at the age of 22, and Utah has a franchise cornerstone to work with for the next several years.

Rather than the Jazz holding out on a new contract for their young stud like they've done with Walker Kessler, George has played well enough this year to warrant a bit of an accelerated process in inking a multi-year deal to get his future stamped on the books, while avoiding any other team from pursuing him as a restricted free agent.

The only issue? Money might be tight on the books between George's extension, Walker Kessler's aspired contract for this summer, and the large cap hit that Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. But expect the Jazz to do all they can to retain that four-man core for their building blocks of the future.

Brice Sensabaugh

Jan 22, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) warms up before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Extension Eligible Date: July 1st

George's draft classmate, Brice Sensabaugh, will naturally also be heading into the final year of his four-year rookie deal, and will be eyeing a new extension of his own.

Sensabaugh has provided some good reasons as to why he'd be worth a long-term commitment from the Jazz. He's an electric generator on offense as a starter or off the bench, has gotten better and more confident as a scorer through all three years, and is a perfect fit for their timeline at 22 years old.

There are also a few hurdles that could make an extension more difficult to picture. Sensabaugh still has strides to make as a defender to be a reliable 3&D option and a more valuable rotational piece. The Jazz also will quickly be running their salary numbers up when factoring in George and Kessler's new deals, which makes paying big money to other young pieces like Sensabaugh challenging.

It still feels more likely than not that Sensabaugh and the Jazz will work something out long-term in due time, but perhaps it could come with a new deal in restricted free agency for 2027 as opposed to an extension this summer.

Svi Mykhailiuk

Jan 28, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk (10) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Extension Eligible Date: August 11th

The only veteran in the bunch, Svi Mykhailiuk, is eligible for a new extension a month after George and Sensabaugh's window opens. And considering how well the 28-year-old has played in his role throughout this season, it's not hard to imagine the Jazz retaining him as a piece of the roster past this season.

Mykhailiuk has started in 45 games for the Jazz throughout the season, filling in as a quality connecting piece on the wing, averaging 9.0 points on 47.8% from the field. His role has gradually diminished deeper into the season as Utah's expanded their young players' opportunities, but as they trend to be more competitive next year, keeping Mykhailiuk could serve well in achieving that goal.

The Jazz don't need to rush on signing Mykhailiuk to a new extension despite being eligible, though. He can be signed onto Utah's roster until 2029 if the team accepts his club option on the last year of his current deal; something that's a given if he keeps up his current level of play in a couple of seasons.

The most favorable outcome will be for the Jazz to wait this one out past the offseason.

Kyle Filipowski

Jan 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) makes a jump shot against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Extension Eligible Date: August 12th

Considering Filipowski was a second-round pick in 2024, his window for a new extension following a rookie extension comes one summer earlier than his first-round pick counterparts that are initially signed onto four-year deals themselves. And for the Jazz, it's an interesting situation for the former Duke Blue Devil.

On one hand, Filipowski's shown flashes of being a worthwhile rotational big man with due to his offensive versatility and his combination of size and shooting ability.

On the other, he hasn't quite made his projected year-two leap that was aspired coming into the season, has seen his shooting efficiency decline across the board, and could be a warning sign that his development has plateaued, making him not worth that long-term commitment.

It makes the final 26 games of the Jazz's season following the All-Star break that much more important for Filipowski to cement his status as a long-term fixture of the Jazz moving forward. And if he does well enough, maybe it nets him a new contract this summer too.