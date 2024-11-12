Jazz-Suns Injury Report: Key Players Status in Question
The Utah Jazz begin a two-game home stand when they face the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at the Delta Center. The status of some key contributors on both sides is up in the air.
Jazz's starting point guard, Keyonte George, is questionable because of a foot injury, while Suns' starting center, Jusuf Nurcic, is questionable because of an ankle injury. The Suns will also be without Kevin Durant, who has a strained calf.
This game will kick off the start of the in-season tournament for both franchises. Jazz head coach Will Hardy and company will have their work cut out for them if they want to advance to the tournament's eight-team single-elimination portion. The Suns, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, and Los Angeles Lakers join the Jazz in Group B. Utah's competition are all projected to contend for a playoff spot in a loaded Western Conference.
If Utah is fortunate enough to make the single elimination round of the tournament, it will take just one win to advance to the final four and a trip to Las Vegas, scheduled to begin on December 14. If the tournament is anything like it was last year, expect the Jazz to put their best foot forward. However, considering the competition, it will be a tough hill to climb for the rebuilding Jazz.
Despite playing on the road and missing their best player, the Suns are still pegged as a 3.5-point favorite. The tip-off is at 7:00 MT.
