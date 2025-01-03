Jazz Taking Job Applications for 45-Year-Old Held Position
The Utah Jazz are looking for a new in-arena public address announcer. This is coming off the heels of their current announcer, Dan Roberts, announcing his retirement in September. The Jazz broke the news on their team website.
“This is one of the most exciting times in Utah sports history, and we are excited to welcome a new PA announcer talent who can continue to amplify the energy with great charisma and unite fans at every Jazz home game and event, while representing Utah’s passion for basketball and the Jazz” said Chris Barney, president of revenue and commercial strategy at Smith Entertainment Group. “This is a rare opportunity to become the next voice of the Utah Jazz, and we are excited to meet candidates who can help us continually elevate the in-arena game experience for Jazz fans at Delta Center.”
Roberts has held the position since the Jazz’s first year in Salt Lake City in 1979. He’ll be a tough act to follow, considering his impressive resume.
Along with the Jazz, Roberts has been the PA Announcer for the (ABA) Utah Stars and University of Utah Basketball team. His career highlights include being the in-arena announcer for the 1997 & 1998 NBA Finals and the famous 1979 NCAA Championship featuring Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.
Before the start of the NBA season, Roberts had called over 2135 games over a 45-year-old span. Congratulations to Roberts on an incredible career.
https://recruiting.paylocity.com/recruiting/jobs/Details/2946843/Public-Address-Announcer?