Jazz Trade Drew Eubanks, Patty Mills to Clippers
The Utah Jazz have made their second trade of the 2024-25 NBA season after their initial pick swap with the Phoenix Suns –– this time involving a couple of players.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Jazz are trading Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for PJ Tucker, Mo Bamba, and a future second-round pick.
Eubanks and Mills were both free agency additions to Utah from this past offseason as veterans to help along this young core, and now find their way to a new situation in Los Angeles, while the Jazz front office capitalizes on the two with a future draft pick.
Tucker, who turns 40 in May, could be a prime candidate for a buyout from Utah to join another contending team down the stretch similar to how the Jazz have operated in past trade deadlines with players like Russell Westbrook.
As for Bamba, he likely emerges as another backup big option in the Jazz's rotation now that Eubanks is out of the fold, providing some help on the interior behind Walker Kessler.
For the Clippers, this deal helps them significantly on the financial side. By parting ways with both Bamba and Tucker, it leaves them at $4 million below the first apron, allowing improved flexibility for next week's trade deadline and potentially the buyout market. So, this likely won't be their last move over the coming weeks.
The Jazz might not be done making moves either, as other key trade candidates remain on the roster like Collin Sexton, John Collins, and Jordan Clarkson all being frequently mentioned in rumors across recent months. The verdict on whether one or multiple of them get shipped out remains to be seen.
Utah has now made their second trade since the new year. We'll see if there's more to come ahead of the February 6th trade deadline at 1 PM MT.
