Jazz Trade Rewind: Was Ochai Agbaji Dealt Too Soon?
Despite not going all in on an All-Star talent type of trade during the 2023-24 season, the Utah Jazz still made some deals that are starting to take shape. Most notably, Ochai Agbaji was traded to the Toronto Raptors in a deadline deal last season.
So, should the Jazz have any regrets? How is Agbaji doing now? Let’s examine this by first revisiting the trade.
Ochai Agbaji & Kelly Olynyk for Otto Porter Jr., Kira Lewis, and 2024 First Round Pick (Isaiah Collier)
In his second season with the Raptors, Agbaji has seized his opportunity. In the small sample size of 11 games, he's averaging 14 points and 4.8 rebounds while logging 31 minutes per game. That's a nice stat line, but what's more important is his efficiency.
Abaji is shooting 58.8% from the field and an impressive 47.7% from long distance. Those numbers are probably not sustainable, but the game has slowed down for Agbaji since his days in Salt Lake City.
With the Jazz, Agbaji struggled to make plays for himself and others with the ball in his hands. His strengths were as a catch-and-shoot threat with the skill set to guard the opponent's best wing. It’s also hard to blame Utah for cutting bait, considering Abaji’s age (24) and efficiency issues when playing for Jazz head coach Will Hardy.
Last season, in 51 games in a Jazz uniform, Agbaji shot only 42.6 % from the field and 33.1% from the three-point line. Also, most of his points were created by other players rather than him scoring points off the dribble. With a shot clock winding down, Agbaji is not the type of player that you’d like to have the ball in his hands.
As for the draft pick the Jazz received in the exchange, Isaiah Collier, it's much too early to say. Once a potential first-overall pick of the 2024 NBA draft, Collier's stock took a beating after an unproductive year at USC.
Collier was able to get his first career start as a pro in Utah’s 111-110 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The once highly touted prospect showed off his strengths with his ability to break down a defense with the ball in his hands. However, he struggled to finish at the rim and make the simple shots.
That said, despite the small sample size, the Jazz could lose in this exchange. Although Agbaji may not be able to sustain his current stat line moving forward, there may still be some regrets from a franchise that's struggling to make shots and is ranked 24th in the league in defensive rating.
Another player to watch regarding the trade is Cody Williams. If Utah’s 2024 lottery pick emerges as a star, trading Agbaji becomes less relevant. Williams offers a similar skill set and a much higher ceiling due to his age (19). This season, Agbaji in a Jazz uniform would have blocked Williams's opportunity to get live reps at the NBA level.
Conclusion
The jury is still out, but it's trending to be a bad trade for the Jazz. Stay tuned.
