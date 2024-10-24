Jazz Update Injury Status of PG Isaiah Collier
The Utah Jazz dished out some good news on the injury front on Thursday. Rookie point guard Isaiah Collier (hamstring) “has been cleared to participate in on-court activities and will be re-evaluated in 10 days.”
Collier suffered the setback in a 126-120 preseason loss to the San Antonio Spurs on October 12. The announcement means Collier will miss a minimum of six more games.
Collier was drafted in the first round with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft. It’s been a struggle so far for Collier in the small sample size we saw in the preseason. The first-rounder out of USC averaged four points a game on 4-for-15 shooting. His best performance was against the Houston Rockets, scoring nine points while logging only 15 minutes.
Despite a sluggish start, Collier should get an opportunity to show his worth at some point in the season. Utah says they’ll focus on development this season, which bodes well for Collier.
However, it might take an injury or a trade for Collier to crack the rotation at this stage. The Jazz have Jordan Clarkson, Patty Mills, Brice Sensabaugh, and Cody Williams coming off the bench. His path to the rotation could be the same one that Taylor Hedricks and Sensabaugh took in their rookie campaign.
A stint in the G-League would make some sense until the next roster reshuffle. This could also ring true for second-round pick Kyle Filipowski. The University of Duke product didn’t see the court in his first game suiting up for the Jazz.
