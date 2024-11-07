Jazz Reveal Update Surrounding Isaiah Collier's Injury Return
To start off the 2024-25 NBA season, the Utah Jazz have yet to get a look at their 29th-overall selection from this past draft in Isaiah Collier, as he's been dealing with a hamstring injury suffered earlier during the preseason.
However, it now looks like the team may finally have an opportunity to get a first look at their rookie point guard sooner rather than later.
According to a report from the Jazz, Collier has been listed as questionable ahead of Utah's upcoming game vs. the Milwaukee Bucks. It's the first time he's had such a status since being out for the first of their six games for the season.
Collier enters the fold as an appealing backcourt prospect, coming out of USC where he averaged 16.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in just under 30 minutes a night for the Trojans.
The Jazz rookie also made a strong impact during the preseason, especially on the defensive end, finding two games where he posted three steals. While it's just the preseason, he effectively showed some of the flashes he could provide on the defensive end in year one, and should be someone who makes strides forward offensively in due time.
While it's not a surefire outcome that we'll see Collier on the floor for the first time come Thursday, things are looking optimistic. Expect his status to become official in the hours leading up to the Jazz's upcoming tipoff in Milwaukee, set to take place at 6 PM MT.
