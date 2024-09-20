Jazz Urged to Take Oddly Aggressive Path to Tanking
The Utah Jazz are entering a critical year of rebuilding. Since breaking down the roster, the highest draft pick they’ve received is the No. 9 pick in 2023, which was used to select Taylor Hendricks.
Utah can’t afford another season of moderate success followed by pulling the plug on the year after the trade deadline. The best shot of obtaining an All-Star caliber player to pair with Lauri Markkanen is in the talented 2025 draft class.
Does Utah put the tank in motion from day one? The Bleacher Report addressed the issue and believes the Jazz must get ‘aggressively weird’ to maximize their lottery odds for the 2025 draft
"Utah has talent (and assets), but no players (or inbound draft picks) that scream "Co-franchise cornerstone in waiting!." Its best chance of finding that someone is through the draft."
"Optimizing that path requires selecting earlier than the back of the lottery. And that means the Jazz will need to get aggressively weird and proactive—not after the trade deadline, but earlier, like right away, if not definitely before the new year." - Dan Favale
So, what aggressive steps would Utah need to take to maximize its lottery odds? Let’s examine.
Take on a Negative Asset in a Trade
It’s becoming clear that Jordan Clarkson and John Collins won’t be part of the Jazz's future. The pair have been rumored to be traded this offseason, but the way things are trending, both players will be on Utah’s opening night roster.
The Jazz could give both players starter minutes to begin the season to possibly increase their trade stock, but that hasn’t worked in the past. Names that come to mind are Rudy Gay and Talen Horton-Tucker.
Having Clarkson and Collins rostered would add wins to the bottom line, and it’s in Utah’s best interest to cut bait now, even if that means taking on a negative asset in return.
Making a Decision on Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler Before the Season
Sexton and Kessler's futures in Utah are still uncertain. Unlike Collins and Clarkson, the Jazz could deal either player and receive a positive asset in return. However, both players are entering the prime of their careers and are on contracts that lean on the team-friendly side. It might be in Utah's best interest to keep both.
If Utah intends to trade either player, let's get closure on the matter before the start of the season. Parting ways sooner rather than later would do wonders for Utah’s lottery odds.
This isn’t to say that the Jazz must deal Sexton or Kessler. But if they are, it’s in their best interest not to make the same mistake they did with Mike Conley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasly, or Kelly Olynyk and wait until the trade deadline.
Player Development Taking Precedence Over Veteran Minutes
In the past, the Jazz have been very generous with distributing minutes to the veterans. That may be good for the locker room, but it’s also gotten Utah in the backend of the lottery in back-to-back years. Prioritizing player development over winning basketball games needs to happen on day one.
Utah will start the season with six rostered draft picks from 2023 and 2024, and being part of the initial rotation would increase their chances of a top-5 pick. There’s enough veteran talent to keep Utah from a realistic shot at drafting Cooper Flagg. How the rotational minutes are distributed out of the gates will give Jazz fans a clue about how serious Danny Ainge is about gunning for a top-5 selection.
