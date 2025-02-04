Jazz Urged to Trade for Nets Rising Star Ahead of Deadline
While the Utah Jazz have remained active on the trade market across the past week, they might not be done doing business. We're now entering the final 72 hours until the deadline hits, meaning the pressure is building across the league for big moves to continue happening until Thursday.
The Jazz could be in for one of those big moves. They're stockpiled with a few veteran candidates to deal out to interesting teams. They could even get one or two pieces to factor in as a significant part of their future within their extensive rebuilding process.
Among those pieces that Utah could look into acquiring, Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas emerges as an intriguing option, and Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz agrees –– pinning the 23-year-old guard as a last-minute trade target for the Jazz.
"There should be a mass exodus of veterans in Utah as the Jazz chase a top pick in the 2025 draft," Swartz wrote. "Trading guards like Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson means a big role for Thomas as he auditions for a new contract this summer."
Thomas has only appeared in 19 games for the Nets this season due to injury, but has been a productive offensive generator when healthy. He's averaged 24.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 44.8% shooting from the field.
He's one of the more appealing young players in the league currently, but come this offseason, somebody will have to pay him. If the Nets didn't have interest in doing so, it could effectively open his window to be traded elsewhere to a team who will, and the Jazz could have that interest.
The type of package it would take to land Thomas also remains in question. Could the Jazz's offer of Collin Sexton, John Collins, or Jordan Clarkson be enough to bring him in? That could be tough, considering the rebuilding position the Nets are in themselves. Yet, if Utah were to sweeten the pot, or perhaps get a third team involved, the possibility of seeing something go down becomes greater.
The Jazz have until February 6th at 1 PM MT to finalize their moves. While the jury's still out on what actions Danny Ainge and Co. may take, it'll be an interesting last few hours nonetheless.
