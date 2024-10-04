Jazz vs Breakers: First Game Starting Lineup Prediction
The Utah Jazz kick off the 2024-25 preseason on Friday night in a matchup against the New Zealand Breakers. Utah will enter its third year of rebuilding, which started with parting ways with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.
Utah has been more open than in the two prior years about its agenda for the 2024-25 season. On Media Day, the Jazz mentioned multiple times that this year will be focused on player development. Stockpiling losses may be the ultimate goal with a talented class geared for the 2025 NBA draft.
The biggest question heading into the first preseason game is who will start. We can pencil in Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, and Collin Sexton as starters, but the next two spots are a mystery.
The center position is up for grabs, with Walker Kessler and John Collins competing for the starting job. Jazz head coach Will Hardy could also go with Collins or Taylor Hendricks in the power forward position. I predict Kessler will start at the five while Hendricks will begin the game at the four.
So, your early game-day prediction of the starting five would be:
PG - Keyonte George
SG - Collin Sexton
SF - Lauri Markkanen
PF - Taylor Hendricks
C - Walker Kessler
Another player to watch is first-round pick Cody Williams. Will Williams get starter minutes out of the gates, or will he be eased into more time on the court as the season goes on? If the Jazz are serious about developing the rookies and maximizing draft position, then we should expect to see Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski early and often.
The tip-off is at 7:00 PM MST at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.