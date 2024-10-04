Inside The Jazz

Jazz vs Breakers: First Game Starting Lineup Prediction

Who is going to start the game for the Utah Jazz?

Patrick Byrnes

Mar 31, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (left) talks with guard Collin Sexton (2) during halftime against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (left) talks with guard Collin Sexton (2) during halftime against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Utah Jazz kick off the 2024-25 preseason on Friday night in a matchup against the New Zealand Breakers. Utah will enter its third year of rebuilding, which started with parting ways with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

Utah has been more open than in the two prior years about its agenda for the 2024-25 season. On Media Day, the Jazz mentioned multiple times that this year will be focused on player development. Stockpiling losses may be the ultimate goal with a talented class geared for the 2025 NBA draft.

The biggest question heading into the first preseason game is who will start. We can pencil in Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, and Collin Sexton as starters, but the next two spots are a mystery. 

The center position is up for grabs, with Walker Kessler and John Collins competing for the starting job. Jazz head coach Will Hardy could also go with Collins or Taylor Hendricks in the power forward position. I predict Kessler will start at the five while Hendricks will begin the game at the four. 

So, your early game-day prediction of the starting five would be:

PG -  Keyonte George

SG - Collin Sexton

SF - Lauri Markkanen

PF - Taylor Hendricks

C -  Walker Kessler

Another player to watch is first-round pick Cody Williams. Will Williams get starter minutes out of the gates, or will he be eased into more time on the court as the season goes on? If the Jazz are serious about developing the rookies and maximizing draft position, then we should expect to see Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski early and often.

The tip-off is at 7:00 PM MST at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.

Published |Modified
Patrick Byrnes
PATRICK BYRNES

Patrick Byrnes is the Deputy Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. 

Home/News