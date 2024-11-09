Jazz vs Spurs Injury Report: George & Vassell Status Revealed
On Saturday afternoon, the Utah Jazz will wrap up their four-game road trip and face the San Antonio Spurs. This is the second matchup of the season between the two teams. The Spurs got the best of the Jazz the first time around, with Victor Wembanyama recording a rare 5x5 performance. The Jazz will go into this contest with better health than in their first matchup.
Keyonte George is questionable for the contest due to left foot soreness. He is the only Jazz rotation player listed on the injury report.
Devin Vassell is listed as probable, which clears the way for him to make his season debut tomorrow. Unfortunately, the Spurs will be without Jeremy Sochan (thumb surgery) and Tre Jones (ankle sprain). Additionally, Malaki Branham is questionable for the contest due to a sprained ankle.
Vassell’s health is a major boost for the Spurs. He scored nearly 20 points per game a season ago and will take a lot of pressure to create on the perimeter off of Wembanyama and Chris Paul. Vassell adds an element of shooting and perimeter shotmaking that nobody else on the roster can replicate. He’s coming off of offseason surgery to repair a stress fracture in his foot.
Sochan and Branham are a major part of the Spurs' wing depth. Without them, rookie Stephon Castle, the fourth overall pick in June’s Draft, could see an extended run.
If George misses the game, Will Hardy has several options to replace him in the starting lineup with Jordan Clarkson, Patty Mills, and Isaiah Collier. Collier is finally healthy after a hamstring issue delayed his debut. Despite this, Will Hardy did not make him part of the team’s rotation against Milwaukee.
Lauri Markkanen was injured the last time these two teams met. His addition is a major boost for the 1-7 Jazz. Markkanen will look to bounce back after a rough shooting night in his last outing.
