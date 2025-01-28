Jazz-Warriors Injury Report: Green & Kuminga Status Updates
The Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors are set to face off on Tuesday night in a battle of struggling teams. Utah, fresh off a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks last night, have lost their last 6 games and 9 out of their past 10. Golden State has fallen outside of the play-in standings after a hot start.
Playing for the second time in as many nights, the Jazz have yet to release their report. Walker Kessler and John Collins were absent for Monday night's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Jazz continue to focus on developing their young talent with injuries piling up. The quartet of Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier, Kyle Filipowski, and Brice Sensabaugh have each shown signs of growth as the year has progressed. They should have yet another opportunity at extended minutes against a Warriors team trying to get back on track.
With the trade deadline less than two weeks away, the Jazz have several veteran teams could be looking at. Drew Eubanks and Svi Mykhailiuk have both played well when called upon due to Utah’s injuries.
Golden State Warriors Injury Report:
Draymond Green: Out (Left calf strain)
Jonathan Kuminga: Out (Right ankle sprain)
The Warriors missing Green and Kuminga is a major blow to the team’s frontcourt. Green, in particular, is essential to the Warriors' identity due to his high basketball IQ and ability to play with superstar Steph Curry.
Kuminga was a major part of the summer trade rumors surrounding Lauri Markkanen. The fourth-year forward is an incredible athlete looking to play himself into a raise this upcoming summer.
Steve Kerr has turned to Gui Santos and Quintet Post in their absence to fill the frontcourt gaps. They currently sit a game and a half behind Sacramento for the tenth and final play-in spot in the Western Conference.
Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 pm MT.
