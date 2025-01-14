Jazz's John Collins Joins Elite Company With Interesting Stat

Most seasons by an active player averaging 15+ PPG on 61%+ true shooting:



13 - Kevin Durant

10 - Steph Curry

9 - KAT

8 - James Harden

6 - Giannis

6 - Nikola Jokic

6 - LeBron James

6- John Collins

5 - Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/G5i2DgvRwB