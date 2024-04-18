Jordan Clarkson Sends Message to Jazz Fans Amid Rumors, Uncertainty
It’s another one in the books for the Utah Jazz. Year two of the Will Hardy regime will be remembered for the rug being pulled out from under a team in striking distance to make the play-in game at the trade deadline. The players have kept to themselves about switching gears mid-season, but Utah’s most tenured player, Jordan Clarkson, was asked how he felt about what transpired at the trade deadline in his year-end press conference.
“We had high expectations of like, trying to make the play-in game and winning games this year, but I guess we didn’t accomplish what we wanted to, so I feel like it’s a let down for us,” Clarkson said. “I think that’s what a lot of guys feel in the locker room — a sense of like disappointment, kind of. We just wanted to win games, come out here and compete. We just didn’t achieve that goal at all.”
It appears Clarkson is taking the high road on his take about the 2023-24 season. Surely, the frustration has to be there, but at the end of the day, Clarkson can’t control how the front office sees the best path for a team in the midst of a rebuild. One has to wonder if Clarkson missed the last ten games of the season because he was hurt or was he stepping aside to get the rookies more live reps.
Either way, one of the biggest questions for Utah moving forward is what’s next for Jordan Clarkson. He is under control for the next two seasons, and there have been rumblings that Utah will attempt to move him via trade at some point.
However, I’m not sold on the idea that trading Clarkson will be that simple. Yes, it makes sense to part ways with the former Sixth Man of the Year, but he’s still owed over 28 million over two years.
He’ll be 32 next season and coming off back-to-back years of injury-riddled campaigns of missing a combined 48 games. Also, his on-court production has been trending in the wrong direction. Anybody can be traded, but if there’s no market for Clarkson, would Utah be willing to take on a bad contract in exchange?
It only takes one team to want to take a chance on Clarkson, but his trade value will be much higher in the year his contract expires. The situation has plenty of time to run its course, and Clarkson appeared to know his days could be numbered in Salt Lake City despite having a contract that runs through 2025.
“Tomorrow is tomorrow,' Clarkson said. "I don’t really look too far forward. I’m here. I love this organization. I love this state — the city. I love playing for this team, ya know — Will [Hardy] and everybody. If it is the last [season], then that’s just what it is."
What happens to Clarkson will be a story to watch as we get deeper into the offseason.
