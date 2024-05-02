Jazz G Kris Dunn Sounds Off on Upcoming Free Agency Plans
With the 2024 NBA offseason approaching, there's soon to be some tough decisions in store for the Utah Jazz.
Among those decisions will be figuring out what's next for veteran guard Kris Dunn. After spending the past season and a half proving himself with the Jazz, the former top-five selection has continued to gain some staying power on the roster with some stellar play on both ends of the floor.
From being on the verge of getting shuffled out of the league to securing a nightly spot in the rotation has been a massive step forward for the Providence product. Now, he'll be entering into unrestricted free agency with the chance to get a significant pay raise, whether it be found in Utah or elsewhere.
However, amid some discussions about his future in Salt Lake City, Dunn says he's taking the process day by day, not letting the moving pieces distract what's really important.
"I just let everything play itself out," Dunn said in his end-of-season presser. "I just stick on to what I can control, and that's my work this summer. Just making sure I'm constantly putting in the work, make sure I take care of my body. Whatever happens, I'll let God handle it... You're going to defintely think about it. But, at the same time, you just try to take it day by day. Keep the main thing the main thing, and that's going out there and competing each and every day."
Dunn has played 88 games for the Jazz in two seasons, averaging 7.4 points, 4.3 assists, and one steal a game on 49.7/39.5/74.1 splits. His ability as a two-way threat, especially as one of the league's top perimeter defenders, will net him some notable attention on the open market from contenders looking to bolster their backcourt.
The Jazz should have ample cap room to re-sign Dunn if they so choose, but at age 30, some questions could arise surrounding his long-term fit with this young, rebuilding franchise. The expectation would be to see Will Hardy retain one of the bright spots on his 30th-ranked defense heading into next season, but Utah is a difficult team to predict at this point in the offseason.
All answers for this Jazz roster will soon be revealed as we inch closer to the bulk of the NBA offseason this summer.