Kyle Filipowski Sounds Off After Being Selected by the Utah Jazz
Upon the conclusion of Thursday's second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, the Utah Jazz managed to close out their third and final pick with a bang at the 32nd-overall pick.
After a hectic and eventful first round, Duke center Kyle Filipowski happened to fall all the way into the second round, allowing Utah the opportunity to scoop him up the first chance they got-- and that they did.
The sophomore big man is coming off a strong season with the Blue Devils, where he averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 50.5/34.8/67.1 shooting splits.
And when he was asked about his selection to Utah, Filipowski seemed nothing short of pumped to join the squad:
"I'm looking forward to getting in there and just being part of the Jazz fan base and their community... It doesn't matter about what pick I am, because that's only one night, and that night's already over, so I'm just super excited. I feel like I got drafted to the right spot, and I'm looking forward to working with this organization."- Kyle Filipowski, per KSL.com
Filipowski joins aboard a Utah draft class consisting of Cody Williams being taken at 10th-overall, along with Isaiah Collier turning out as another late-draft steal at 29th-overall.
The Duke big man can effectively bring a strong impact in Utah's frontcourt on both ends of the floor. He stands out offensively with an effective post-game, playmaking sense, an ability to stretch the three ball, and can stand out as a shot blocker and paint presence on the other end.
It may take some time early in the season for him to establish a significant role in Utah's rotation, but expect Filipowski to be prominent piece of this young core for the foreseeable future.
