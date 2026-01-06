Kevin Love Explains What Sets Utah Jazz Apart From Other Teams

Since arriving with the Utah Jazz in the NBA offseason via three-team trade from the Miami Heat, Kevin Love has been vocal about his praise for the organization, his gratitude for the role that he has on the roster, and clearly is enjoying his time in Salt Lake City through the first few months of the year.

And for Love, from what he's seen within his time onboard the Jazz, it's a bit of a different setting than what he's been a part of across his three prior destinations and prior 17 years around the league, specifically for how Utah is managing the growth of their young core.

During his appearance onThe Old Man and the Three podcast with Denver Nuggets forward Cam Johnson, Love dove into what he's seen in the Jazz organization that sets them apart from other teams across the league, and he made sure not to hold back his praise for the Utah brass.

"I tell the guys, like, you don't know how good you have it here," Love said of the Jazz organization. "I've been on my fourth team now, different organizations, different owners, coaching staffs. I've been on teams that have revolving doors. I've been on just about the youngest team in the league, a 15 win team, 17 win team, I've been on team that's won the championship."

"So, seeing all of it, these guys, a lot of them only know what they know, just being in one organization. Elsewhere, like, what I'm trying to tell them is, you have an owner that knows your name, every player. And then you have a president, you have Danny Ainge, that is like, 'No, no, we believe in you. We want you to grow."

"You're allowed to f––– up. You're allowed to have mistakes. And we're going to have grace in allowing you to take a step forward and be better and get better. So we want to improve so that you're one of our guys, and we're gonna build you up through this roster and through this organization'... You don't get that everywhere."

"I tell the guys 'You don't know good good you have it'" -- Kevin Love on how great the Jazz organization is ran from top to bottom 🚨 NEW OM3 WITH KEVIN LOVE + CAM JOHNSON IS LIVE EVERYWHERE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/nWNT7OWHLb — TheOldManAndTheThree (@OldManAndThree) January 6, 2026

Kevin Love in Strong Support of Utah Jazz's Rebuild

All good reviews from Love on how he's seen the Jazz not only develop their young players, but allow them to make mistakes in the process that further encourage steady and healthy growth in the first few years of their careers.

The Jazz's young core has shown some really positive signs in the first couple of months of the regular season, but they certainly aren't perfect. Utah's sinking towards being a bottom-three defense in the league for a third straight season, still struggles with ball control and excessive turnovers, and likely needs a few more rotational pieces in the mix before being able to be considered a true threat in the Western Conference.

Yet, while that growth is coming to form, the Jazz and their staff aren't overreacting to the good or the bad. The young guys are getting their gradual opportunity; some, like Keyonte George, have taken advantage of that opportunity in a big way, and thus, inspire worthwhile confidence in what's being built in Salt Lake City.

Dec 20, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love (42) reacts after a play against the Orlando Magic during overtime at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Considering someone like Love is fully onboard and supportive of the process in the making, who has nearly two decades of NBA experience being a part of some high highs and some low lows, it should provide steady optimism for what the Jazz could have in store for the near and distant future.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!