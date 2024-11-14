Kyrie Irving Late Injury Report Add Ahead of Jazz-Mavs
Dallas Mavericks starting point guard Kyrie Irving has been added to the injury report ahead of the showdown on Thursday night versus the Utah Jazz. Irving was a late add after the Mavericks shoot around this morning an is listed as questionable with a right shoulder injury.
Irving has played in all 11 games this season and is averaging 25.2 points per game. Despite the hot start regarding Irving, the Mavericks have struggled to get back to their 2023-24 season form. The Mavericks have lost six of their first 11 games which includes a current two game losing streak.
Even with the uncertainty, the Mavericks are still heavy favorites heading into the contest. The oddsmakers have the Mavericks pegged as an 8.5 point favorite against the rebuilding Jazz. The game tonight is the only NBA game on the slate tonight and is Utah’s first nationally televised game on NBATV.
It will be a tough haul for the rebuilding Jazz. Utah will also be without starting center Walker Kessler. The Jazz have yet to win at home this season in five tries and Dallas is 1-3 on the road. We’ll update the article as we get more news on the status of Irving.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!