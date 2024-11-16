Lauri Markkanen Injury Update Ahead of Jazz vs. Kings
The Utah Jazz landed some good news concerning the health of Lauri Markkanen before Saturday night's game vs. the Sacramento Kings.
According to the Jazz's latest injury report, Markkanen, who was listed as questionable due to an eye contusion before today's matchup, has since been upgraded to active.
Markkanen, the Jazz's one-time All-Star forward, has had an up-and-down start to his third season in Salt Lake City, averaging 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 39.8% shooting from the field and 41.9% shooting from three. The counting stats, along with his overall effiency, aren't quite up to what we've been used to during the past two seasons, but with a long season ahead of the 27-year-old, there's more than enough time to turn things around.
Saturday night vs. the Kings will be the first of another four-game road trip for the Jazz, after they collected a record of 1-3 through their previous four-contest stretch away from home taking place across the past two weeks.
While Markkanen will be prepared to start his ninth game of the new season, the Jazz will still have to make do without their starting center Walker Kessler, as he remains out with a hip injury for the third-straight game. Expect John Collins to start in his place once again after an electric game winner from him lifted Utah above the Dallas Mavericks in their last outing on Thursday.
The Jazz will look to extend their win streak to two for their first of the season, as Saturday's contest vs. the Kings will tip off at 8 PM MT in Golden One Center.
