Lauri Markkanen's 2024-25 NBA Team Predicted by Oddsmakers
Despite the rumor mill being hot and heavy regarding NBA franchises acquiring Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen via trade this summer, the oddsmakers still have him as a heavy favorite to stick with his current team. Online bookie Bovada.com gives Markkanen an 85.1% chance of starting the 2023-24 season in Salt Lake City.
If Markkanen were to leave, Bovada.com believes that the San Antonio Spurs have the best shot of landing the All-Star forward, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons. Jazz fans who want Markkanen to stay aren't out of the woods yet, but it's likely he'll be signing an extension soon.
The small-market Jazz could use a player like Markkanen to be under club control for the next five years. It would tell the fans and players they're motivated to play for keeps in the present and don't plan to tank the 2023-24 season. Also, the Jazz would have to be blown away by an offer in order to part ways with their best player. According to NBA beat writer Tony Jones of The Athletic, it would include four or five first-rounders and an established player to get a deal done.
"In a big picture, Markkanen’s value to the Jazz is so great that it’s going to take an offer that is probably not going to come to pry him from the Jazz. Something like f.our or five first-round picks, and a star-level talent coming over."
Pairing Jones' insight with Markkanen's recent belief stating that he's dialed in on the path that Utah is currently on, it looks like he will be calling Salt Lake City home for a while. However, the interest from other franchises will continue until a contract is actually signed. Utah can add four years onto his current deal that would be in the 200 million dollar range.
Jazz fans can still expect Markkanen's name to be tied to the rumor mill until a contract is signed. It will be a busy offseason for Utah, starting with the NBA draft on June 26 and free agency on July 6.
