Mavericks Keep Jazz Winless, 110-102: 3 Key Takeaways
Kyrie Irving scored 23 points and dished out eight assists, while Klay Thompson contributed 18 points as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 110-102. Collin Sexton scored 23 points for the Jazz in a losing cause.
The Jazz put up a fight in their first road game of the year, but the defending Western Conference Champions ultimately overmatched them.
Utah hung around in the fourth quarter, staying behind single digits for most of the period. However, the Mavericks stretched the lead to 11 points on a Luka Donci two-point bucket with 1:39 left before settling for the eight-point victory.
Let's take a look at three key takeaways as the Jazz stay winless after the first three games of the year.
Taylor Hendricks Suffers Serious Injury
The talk after the game was all about second-year player Taylor Hendricks. The 2023 lottery pick suffered a fractured right fibula and dislocated ankle, per ESPN.
Hendricks had to be transported off the court on a stretcher. His teammates were visibly emotional after the incident.
Hendricks earned a starting position in a rebuilding year for the Jazz. Utah needs a player who can defend the opponent's best offensive threat, and Hendricks has been asked to play that role. It’s unfortunate for a player positioned to get plenty of developmental minutes in his sophomore season with Utah.
Keynonte George’s Efficiency Issues Continue
This has been par for the course for George this year. George started the game slow, shooting 2-for-9 from the field and missing all four of his three-point shots in the first half. George finished the game not much better, making five shots on 17 attempts and was 0-for-6 from long distance.
At some point, George needs to knock down more shots. The first-round pick out of Baylor has no problem getting to his spots, but finishing has always been a problem. It's still early in his career, and we can expect the Jazz to continue to be patient in a rebuilding year. George was drafted as a combo guard and it's still unknown on whether his future is at the point or shooting guard position.
Jazz Looking More Alive on the Road
It was apparent that Will Hardy sent a message to his young roster about effort after losing the first two games of the season. Utah put up much more resistance on the defensive end than their first two losses.
The Mavericks finished the contest shooting only 28.2% on their three-pointers and turned it over 13 times. Even though the Jazz couldn’t turn their efforts into a victory, it was good to see the intensity on the court had picked up. The Mavericks finished the game with 110 points, Utah’s lowest amount they’ve given up this year.
The Jazz have a quick turnaround for their next contest. Next up is a home game with the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. The tip-off is at 7:00 MT.
