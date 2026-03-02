The Utah Jazz kick off the new week taking on the Denver Nuggets back at the Delta Center after dropping two straight games against the New Orleans Pelicans, and will be looking to avoid what would be their sixth loss in a row.

However, in doing so, the Jazz will be down a few players in their rotation, with the team's latest injury report ruling out six names leading up to their action against the Nuggets.

Here's a look at the injury landscape for Utah rolling into Monday night:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - Jaren Jackson Jr (left knee; injury recovery)



OUT - Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury recovery)



OUT - Kevin Love (rest)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (right hip; impingement)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (nose)



OUT - Vince Williams Jr. (left knee)

It's six names down for the Jazz, but nothing that really comes as too surprising from the norm.

Jaren Jackson Jr., Walker Kessler, Jusuf Nurkic, and Vince Williams are all out with their respective season-ending injuries, which has left the Jazz's frontcourt in particular severely undermanned for their latest stretch of games without them.

Lauri Markkanen is also set to remain out with his long-term injury— that being a right hip impingement set to leave him re-evaluated in two weeks, and possibly longer depending on how his recovery goes. Markkanen suffered the injury during a Jazz team practice earlier last week, and thus puts a pause on his career-best campaign.

Another name that's set to be sidelined against the Nuggets: Kevin Love, who isn't dealing with an injury headed into the contest, but will instead be out of the mix due to rest.

Feb 12, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love (42) watches play against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Love played nine minutes in the Jazz's most recent game against New Orleans to log three points, two rebounds, and two assists shooting 1-4 from the floor. However, it looks like for his next game on the horizon, he'll be taking the night off, and will leave Utah's frontcourt even more shorthanded.

Without Jackson Jr., Nurkic, and Love, the Jazz's big man depth will likely be left down to Kyle Filipowski as the starting five, and two-way signee Oscar Tshiebwe as their immediate backup five, who had also played nine minutes against the Pelicans for zero points and three rebounds.

Against a talent like Nikola Jokic on the other side, it's easy to see how this one could quickly get out of hand for Utah if they aren't tuned up on the defensive end, or able to effectively crash the glass.

Keyonte George Set to Play vs. Nuggets

One name who isn't on the injury report for the Jazz that has been in recent weeks: Keyonte George, who's been dealing with lingering ankle injuries dating back to before the All-Star break, but since being activated against the Pelicans, it now seems he'll be good to go with no designation against the Nuggets.

His first game back against the Pelicans consisted of a minutes restriction that Will Hardy described as being between 20-25 minutes. Expect to see similar against the Nuggets while the team continues to ease their third-year star back into the mix after missing three weeks of action.