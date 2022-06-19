How Trading Mike Conley Could be a Game-Changer for Jazz

If the Jazz can pull this off, it could set the team up in prime position.

Even though the Rudy Gobert rumors continue to command the attention of Twitter-Land, there's another situation Utah Jazz fans are keeping a very close eye on as we inch closer to the NBA draft.

What's going to happen to Mike Conley?

With a cap number of $22 million next year, could the Jazz be looking to go in a different direction?

Currently, Conley is penciled in as the Jazz's starting point guard for the 2022-23 season. He's earned that spot by averaging 13.7 ppg at a 43.5% clip while dishing out 5.3 assists per game. Most importantly, Conley proved to be durable this year by playing 71 games and staying healthy during the playoffs.

Conley is still good enough to start for most NBA teams, but is he a good fit for the Jazz?

According to Hoop Social, the Jazz had the shortest lineup going into the 2021-22 season. Now, if we're being fair, this stat is far from a perfect science, as four of the top-10 tallest teams didn't make the NBA playoffs,

but anyone watching the Jazz in the postseason could see that the Dallas Mavericks had their way with them.

Utah's lack of length at the wings was a problem, and executive Danny Ainge could decide to move Donovan Mitchell to the 1 to start. This definitely would put Conley on the trade block.

So the next question is, what assets could the Jazz get back in exchange for Conley?

The veteran's current deal still has two years left at $47M with about $32M guaranteed — not ideal for a player with such injury issues and a contract that expires at age 36.

But it only takes one team to pull the trigger, and Conley still does produce on the court and provides veteran leadership in the locker room. He would be a great fit for a young team looking for a veteran to show them the way.

The Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers have been mentioned in the rumor mill with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope or Kevin Love being the key players coming back to the Jazz. I'm all for trading Conley, as long as the contract Utah's getting back expires in 2023.

If the Jazz's plan is to build around Mitchell through a trade of Gobert, then the sooner Ainge can get some salary-cap relief, the better. A Gobert trade might take a couple of years to pay off, and this would really set the Jazz up nicely for the 2023-24 season.

If the rumored Gobert trade to the Atlanta Hawks comes to fruition and the Jazz get out from under Conley's contract, the 2023-24 squad could look something like this:

Donovan Mitchell ??? ??? John Collins Clint Capela

Ostensibly, the Jazz would also have the following assets:

2022 first-round pick via Atlanta

2023 first-rounder

Free-agent max player

Bottom Line

If the Jazz couldn't get an expiring contract back, then I'd be comfortable keeping Conley before trying to move him again at the trade deadline.

At this point, it's all pure speculation, but with Ainge running the show, paired with three consecutive first-round playoff exits, it sure feels like big changes are coming to the Jazz.

