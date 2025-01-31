NBA Analyst Predicts Trade Deadline Outcome for Walker Kessler
The 2025 NBA trade deadline is less than one week away. Closure is just around the corner following multiple trade rumors that have been circulating around Salt Lake City for some time now.
Speculation of what will happen with starting center Walker Kessler has been all over the map. However, if there's any truth to The Bleacher Report’s latest analysis, Kessler will still be calling Utah home for the foreseeable future.
“One potential target who seems rightly off the market—at least at the current rates—is Kessler. The Utah Jazz should have no interest in dealing one of the best young rim-protectors in the game. In fact, you could make the case that he—not Keyonte George, Cody Williams nor any other recent Jazz draftees—is still the top prospect in the system. That matters in a rebuild, and Utah shouldn't listen to offers that fail to include at least one unprotected first-rounder.” - Grant Hughes
Kessler is Utah’s most valuable asset, not named Lauri Markkanen. He's a force as a rim protector and has improved on offense around the basket. His kryptonite as a pro has been free throw shooting. Kessler is a carrer 54.8% shooter at the charity stripe.
But just as important, Kessler is under club control when he becomes a restricted free agent in the summer of 2026. Utah will likely match any offer if Kessler decides to test the market. That's something not to take lightly for a small market team that struggles in the free agent market.
Also, there’s no sense of urgency to unload Kessler right now. The way he's progressing as a player, the Jazz could wait until next year's trade deadline if they feel the need to part ways.
The three most likely candidates to be moved are John Collins, Jordan Clarkson, and Collin Sexton. Collins and Clarkson have contracts that aren't exactly team friendly, but with both deals expiring next year, its within the realm of possibility for a franchise to slightly overpay for their services.
Sexton is the one player that can possibly net a first-round pick back. His contract also expires next year with a 19.175 million price tag. Sexton is averaging 18.6 points on 48% shooting from the field. He's also only 26 years of age.
Unlike the two previous years, Utah has been all in on maximizing its lottery odds for the 2025 NBA draft. Jazz fans can expect their social media feed to be filled up with more rumors leading up to the February 6 deadline.
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!