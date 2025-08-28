NBA Trade Idea Sends Out Utah Jazz’s Walker Kessler for Weak Return
Outside of Lauri Markkanen, perhaps the biggest trade candidate on the Utah Jazz who's seen their name linger in rumors the most across recent months has been big man Walker Kessler, who's now set to enter his fourth season with the team en route to emerging as one of the more prominent pieces of this ongoing rebuild.
Despite the key role that Kessler has filled as the team's defensive anchor in the frontcourt during his first three years in Utah, though, there's still been a lingering trade buzz around the 24-year-old big man. Perhaps it's due to his pending expiring contract heading into next season, as the Jazz have yet to agree on a rookie extension to keep him on board for the foreseeable future.
That long-term extension to stay in Utah remains the expectation, but in the meantime, Kessler has seen his name thrown in the trade machine pretty frequently–– with Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley being the latest to dish out a proposal involving Kessler to the Indiana Pacers.
However, when looking at the proposal, it doesn't appear to be a return that would truly pique the Jazz's interest.
Here's the full deal:
Indiana Pacers receive: Walker Kessler
Utah Jazz receive: Jarace Walker, 2026 first-round pick (top-4 protected)
"The Jazz might be asking for more for Kessler, but if the market was going to meet their lofty demands, it would have already. He's an impactful interior center, but that's kind of all he is. There's obviously interest in the archetype, but not enough to unload the piggy bank. This feels like the right middle ground. Indiana would solidify its center spot with Kessler, while Utah would gain a recent lottery pick in Walker and a lightly protected first-round pick from a team that will spend the season without its franchise face."
"With the Jazz overhauling their young core and clearly not worrying about winning any time soon, they could be more patient with Walker and give him the developmental reps he's struggled to find in Indiana."
It's not to say Jarace Walker doesn't hold his respective value. He's actually a mildly intriguing prospect who still has yet to get a true opportunity to spread his wings two years into his career. A 2026 first is also appealing, especially from a Pacers team whose short-term future looks pretty foggy without the help of Tyrese Haliburton.
But with how highly the Jazz view Kessler as a core piece of their rebuild, for what would essentially be a package equivalent to two first-round picks, that doesn't seem like it'd meet the mark of the high value Utah would covet.
Kessler comes off a career season in Utah, posting his best numbers in PPG (11.1), RPG (12.2), while still contributing as the Jazz's best defender, albeit for the worst-ranked defensive team in the NBA.
The 24-year-old big man has been in a good bit of trade rumors dating back to February's trade deadline, but it's not for reason of the Jazz being eager to move off of him. The only way Utah would feel compelled to make a move on Kessler is if they received an offer they simply couldn't refuse; similar to the rationale of a hypothetical Markkanen trade.
However, this package doesn't quite do that, and really, it stands pretty far away from that mark, which makes this proposal look like a pretty easy pass from the perspective of the Jazz.