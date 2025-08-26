Utah Jazz Officially Sign Second Round Pick John Tonje
The Utah Jazz have now officially signed all three of their draft selections from this summer's draft to a contract ahead of next season.
According to the league transaction log, the Jazz have signed 53rd-overall pick John Tonje to a two-way contract.
In what has been the expectation for some time, Tonje fills in as the third and final two-way contract for the Jazz entering the year, with both Elijah Harkless and Oscar Tshiebwe already signed onto their respective deals.
Tonje comes in as an experienced wing out of Wisconsin, playing six years at the collegiate level, including four years at Colorado State, spent eight games with Missouri before going down with a season-ending injury, and played his final year with the Badgers.
In his last year at Wisconsin, the 6-foot-5 forward averaged 19.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 46.5% shooting from the field and 38.8% from three, all en route to being selected to Second-Team All-America.
During summer league, Tonje was out of the mix for the Jazz's three initial games in Salt Lake City with an ankle injury, but managed to get a bit of run in for Utah's final two games in Las Vegas, averaging 10.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 33.3% shooting from the field.
As for what to expect for Tonje during his rookie season in Utah, he'll likely be spending a good amount of time back and forth between the Jazz and their G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, with likely more NBA reps to come his way toward the latter half of the year.
The Jazz roster now stands at an official count of 19 players, including 16 traditional contracts and three two-way deals; one over the league limit of 15 traditional deals.
In all likelihood, the odd man out on the Jazz's roster before next year kicks off would be the obvious candidate of Kevin Love, who's been widely rumored as a buyout candidate before the 2025-26 season tips off, but still remains on the roster with less than two months to go until game one on the calendar.
When it comes to Tonje's status for his rookie year, though, he's now officially on board and ready to go for his first season in Utah.