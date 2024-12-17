NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Linked to Jazz's Collin Sexton, Kessler
It's never a dull trade season for Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz, and as we get closer to this year's NBA deadline in early February, the swirling rumors have come right on cue for this roster struggling to stay afloat in the Western Conference.
At just a 5-20 record good for 14th in the West, the Jazz are primed to be among the top sellers on the market at the trade deadline. They have a few intriguing veterans on hand to deal for the right price, and even some young pieces that have generated some interest around the league.
As a result, it seems opposing GMs have been calling, or at least taken note of what the Jazz could have to offer in a potential deal across the coming weeks of the season.
According to The Athletic and NBA insider Jovan Buha, the Los Angeles Lakers have been among the teams to mention when circling a few potential movers on the Jazz roster. In particular, it seems the Lakers have taken a strong interest in Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton.
As The Athletic has previously reported, a Lakers move is more likely later in January or early in February leading into the deadline, allowing Los Angeles more time to evaluate the roster and see if injured players like Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood can plug some of the holes within the rotation... Names that have come up in talks with team and league personnel over the past few weeks include Utah’s Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton."- Jovan Buha, The Athletic
The Lakers are sitting firmly within the Western Conference playoff picture at 14-12, yet could still utilize some additional pieces on both sides of the ball to solidify a spot as a serious contender in the postseason come next spring. Utah has a few contributors that could help their cause, but could take some serious convincing to pry one, or both of Sexton or Kessler away.
Kessler seems like the more unlikely of the two to be moved. The third-year center is currently having a career year in Salt Lake City as a consistent part of the starting five, fitting this rebuild's timeline like a glove. Unless this front office had reservations on extending the young big man next offseason (which would be a surprise), his future seems cemented with the Jazz.
Sexton, however, is a more interesting case. While, like Kessler, he's also been one of the best components of a largely unsuccessful Jazz team, but will be also due for a contract at the end of next season. If Utah wanted to capitalize on their value early, there's a chance an opposing team could acquire his services, but it won't be easy.
For the Lakers, a few young prospects on the roster could be of interest, or even some of their future draft capital waiting to be dealt. The Jazz already hold their 2027 protected first rounder, so adding to their stock pile of Los Angeles draft selections might be appealing to Ainge and Co.
Yet, it largely remains a wait-and-see situation to see how the Jazz approach this year's deadline. Keep a keen eye on Utah leading up to the league's trade cutoff, which comes on February 6th, 2025.
