Jazz Injury Report Gives Clarity on Keyonte George, Markkanen vs Pelicans

The Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans are set to take on the first of a two-game slate against one another in Salt Lake City this week, where both sides will have a few notable injuries to keep an eye on ahead of tip-off.

Here's a look at the injury landscape for both sides heading into Thursday night:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - Keyonte George (right ankle)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (right ankle; sprain/ right hip; impingement)



OUT - Jaren Jackson Jr. (left knee)



OUT - Walker Kessler (left shoulder)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (nose)



OUT - Vince Williams Jr. (knee)

Multiple names of note pop up for the Jazz, but the two biggest of note are of course Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen, both of which have been downgraded to out before tip-off.

George has been sidelined for the Jazz across eight of their last nine games due to ankle injuries. While he was elevated to questionable for Utah's last game on the calendar against the Houston Rockets, it wouldn't be before being downgraded once again ahead of tip-off to extend his lengthy absence.

That fate would happen once again ahead of their matchup vs. New Orleans, and will now make for George's ninth-missed game in his past 10 outings.

Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts after a three point basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

As for Markkanen, he had suffered a right ankle/right hip issue during Jazz practice the day before facing the Pelicans, which will now limit his availability against the Pelicans.

Markkanen has missed two of his last three games for Utah, but wound up playing against the Rockets, where he would have a 29-point performance with three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Now though, he'll miss out on the action once again, which means the Jazz will likely be rolling out an extremely young starting five for their action against New Orleans.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

OUT - Trey Alexander (G League two-way)



OUT - Hunter Dickinson (G League two-way)



OUT - Yves Missi (left calf strain)



OUT - Trey Murphy III (right shoulder contusion)

As for the Pelicans, they'll be mainly healthy for their contest against the Jazz, but they will be without their standout two-way wing Trey Murphy III, who's dealing with a right shoulder issue.

During his 52 games on the season, Murphy has been a real bright spot for the Pelicans' rotation, averaging 22.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting 47.8% from the field and 37.8% from three. However, that productive campaign has since been cut short following the All-Star break, as he's been absent from the last three games on New Orleans' schedule.

Yves Missi, the Pelicans' budding second-year big man, will also see his absence extended dating from the All-Star break, as he's dealing with a left calf strain.

One name who will be active and in the lineup for New Orleans though is guard Dejounte Murray, who had just recently made his season debut earlier this week against the Golden State Warriors from his torn Achilles injury. That'll provide a major lift for the Pelicans' backcourt while they try to extend their ongoing win streak to three straight.