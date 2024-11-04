New Update for Utah Jazz F Lauri Markkanen's Injury Return
The Utah Jazz have been without the services of Lauri Markkanen for the past two contests due to a lingering back injury, and it looks as if the trend may look to continue moving forward into their next matchup on Monday.
According to the latest injury report from the Jazz, Markkanen is listed as doubtful ahead of the Jazz's regular season game vs. the Chicago Bulls. Markkanen suffered from back spasms against the Sacramento Kings that took him out of action past halftime, and that absence might have to continue for at least one more game.
Markkanen being out would place him alongside the Jazz's current list of inactives, including Taylor Hendricks, Isaiah Collier, and the most recent addition Jordan Clarkson, who is dealing with a heel injury himself.
Starting off this season, Markkanen's averaged 18.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 38.5% field goal shooting. The numbers look a bit down from what Jazz fans have been accustomed to for the past two years, but with an extremely long season ahead, there's tons of optimism to be held in what's to come for the 27-year-old during his third campaign in Salt Lake City.
For now though, the Jazz may have to do without him in the short-term. Look for rookies Cody Williams and Kyle Filipowski to emerge with a key role in the rotation without Markkanen, as they did in Utah's latest matchup against the Denver Nuggets.
The Jazz and Bulls will tip off on Monday night at United Center at 6:30 PM MT.
