Former Jazz C Omer Yurtseven Had Offer From Knicks Before Overseas Deal
It seems the former Utah Jazz big man has some outside interest from some other NBA squads ahead of his pending exit overseas.
According to SNY's Ian Begley, former Jazz center Omer Yurtseven had an offer on the table with the New York Knicks after a successful offseason workout, though it wasn't a scenario he'd "seriously consider":
"I reached out to the Glass’s for clarity & Omer worked out for NYK, as Marc Stein- Ian Begley, SNY
said. Workout was early July. NYK made Omer an offer. It wasn’t something he would seriously consider. Panathinaikos & Omer, sides are close on a deal but nothing is done."
While the Knicks look to have some interest in adding some worthwhile depth to their frontcourt rotation, it seems the Turkish big man may not be on board with the idea of playing in the NBA for another season, and rather return to Europe for a chance to play with Panathinaikos.
Yurtseven is coming off of his third NBA season, with his first two years before joining Utah being with the Miami Heat. He appeared in 48 games for the Jazz during the 2023-24 campaign, posting 4.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in just over 11 minutes a night. The 26-year-old also appeared as a starter 12 times across the season.
The terms for Yurtseven's Panathinaikos deal could be expected to be finalized within the coming days. However, if things fall through, the Knicks may be an outside suitor to bring in the former Jazzman.
